KSA, Others Shine At GLO Ovation Christmas Carol

Mavin Records act, Reekado Banks, failed to hold sway in his usual fashion, at the Glo Ovation Christmas carol held last Sunday, at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island Lagos, an event which had in attendance the president of Ghana; Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, business mogul, Dele Momodu, former governor of Ogun State, Senator Olusegun Osoba, entertainment celebrities like Korede Bello, Sunny Ade, Reekado Banks, and others.

Unlike his label mate, Korede Bello, who in his usual fashion thrilled music lovers while performing, getting even the foreign guests to their feet to dance to a medley of his hit songs, Reekado Banks displayed a surprisingly low stage energy, making a lot of fun lovers take a walk out of the hall. The question on the mouths of some spectators who voiced their displeasure at his poor performance was, is Reekado Banks beginning to feel like he is now an A-list artiste? Or does he feel he has gotten too much fans that he doesn’t need that extra strength to thrill during events any more? In fact, all through his performance, there was a general murmur of displeasure that pervaded the hall. What really transpired to result in such a failed outing for the budding singer still remains a mystery to be unravelled.

In his usual fashion, King Sunny Ade, who closed the musical performance for the carol, switched the mood of the event a notch higher when he stormed the stage performing his evergreen hit songs from his repertoire of music. <<vanguard>>

