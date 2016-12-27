KSA, Others Shine At GLO Ovation Christmas Carol

Posted December 27, 2016 12:45 am by Comments

Mavin Records act, Reekado Banks, failed to hold sway in his usual fashion, at the Glo Ovation Christmas carol held last Sunday, at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island Lagos, an event which had in attendance the president of Ghana; Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, business mogul, Dele Momodu, former governor of Ogun State, Senator Olusegun Osoba, entertainment celebrities like Korede Bello, Sunny Ade, Reekado Banks, and others.
In an almost 25minutes of performance, the Oluwa ni crooner failed to exhibit the stage energy and dexterity he usually displays during his musical performances. You would recall that Reekado Banks usually holds his audience spellbound whenever he hits the stage to perform, but surprisingly, he displayed a rather boring mien on stage which got members of the audience complaining of boredom during his performance.

Unlike his label mate, Korede Bello, who in his usual fashion thrilled music lovers while performing, getting even the foreign guests to their feet to dance to a medley of his hit songs, Reekado Banks displayed a surprisingly low stage energy, making a lot of fun lovers take a walk out of the hall. The question on the mouths of some spectators who voiced their displeasure at his poor performance was, is Reekado Banks beginning to feel like he is now an A-list artiste? Or does he feel he has gotten too much fans that he doesn’t need that extra strength to thrill during events any more? In fact, all through his performance, there was a general murmur of displeasure that pervaded the hall. What really transpired to result in such a failed outing for the budding singer still remains a mystery to be unravelled.
In his usual fashion, King Sunny Ade, who closed the musical performance for the carol, switched the mood of the event a notch higher when he stormed the stage performing his evergreen hit songs from his repertoire of music.

<<vanguard>>

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Legendary American band Cameo to headline 2016 Glo Ovation Carol The 2016 Glo-sponsored Ovation Carol is gearing up for a memorable evening with star studded music acts to be led by...
  2. Ghanaian President-Elect, Amaechi, KSA, RMD, Obanikoro At Ovation Red Carol After a year break the much anticipated end of the year musical concert themed Ovation Red Carol held on Sunday,...
  3. Korede Bello, Reekado Banks Shut down IMSU The 2016 campus to campus concert organised by telecoms giants, Globacom has been wrapped with a superlative show at the...
  4. KSA joins American RnB group, Cameo, on stage for 2016 Glo Ovation Carols By Ayo Onikoyi The 2016 edition of the high profile Glo Ovation Carols  has been slated for December 18 at...
  5. Cashing In! Di’Ja, Reekado Banks & Korede Bello Nab Endorsements with Glo Kaching! Mavin stars Di’Ja, Reekado Banks and Korede Bello are the latest Telecomms ambassadors as they have each inked a...
  6. Who is the best music youngster of the streets: Korede Bello, Kiss Daniel, Lil Kesh or Reekado Banks The success of an artiste is said to be measured according to the acceptance of his/her songs on the streets....
  7. Photo Of Small Doctor Having A Good Time With The Mavins Crew The popular mosquito killer A.K.A small doctor shared the photo in his iG page where he is chilling with Don...
  8. All the Fun from ‘One Mic Naija’ February Edition| Praiz, Korede Bello, Tonye, Kiss Daniel, Di’Ja, Moet Abebe, Reekado Banks & More Over the weekend the February edition of One Mic Naija was held and it had quite the turnout with stars...
  9. Must Watch! Reekado Banks’ First Interview Following #TheHeadies2015 Drama Winner of the Next Rated award, Reekado Banks has granted his first interview post #THeHeadies2015 saga. He had a chat...
  10. L.A.X, Ceeza, Dotman, Jhybo, Toby Grey, Wonder Boy & Okiemute – Christmas Is Here (Ovation Carol Theme Song 2016) L.A.X, Ceeza, Dotman, Jhybo, Toby Grey, Wonder Boy & Okiemute – Christmas Is Here (Ovation Carol Theme Song 2016) Here’s...

< YOHAIG home