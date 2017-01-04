Make Hard work Your Watchword In The New Year – Edu Comm

Members of staff in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology have been called upon to make truth, honesty and hard work their watchword in the New Year.

The Commissioner in the Ministry, Mrs. Modupe Mujota made the call during the year 2017 Special Prayer Session held at the Mnistry’s headquarters, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Mujota said one of the channels through which God blesses humanity was by hard work, noting that people erroneously think they work for men, when in actual fact, they work for God.

She noted that members of Staff of the Ministry are the wind underneath the wing with which the Ministry flied, urging them not to rest on their oars in making the agency fly higher this year.

The Commissioner charged the staff to create time to improve themselves by acquiring more knowledge and new skills, saying these would stand them out in the multitude.

‘’I have set target last year and the target is to get post graduate diploma in Education and l’ve signed for it at TASUED. You are never too old to study, never too old to improve yourself and never too old to get new skill, just take the opportunity today’’. Mujota said.

Earlier in his speech, the Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Sefiu Rasheed appreciated members of Staff for their unrelenting efforts towards meeting the target of the Ministry. He encourages them to work harder in meeting the set target for this year.

High points of the event were prayers, praise worship and words of exhortation by a member of staff of the Ministry.