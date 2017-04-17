My Dream Is To Make Heaven, Everything On Earth Is Vanity – Olamide

YBNL boss, Olamide Adedeji, aka ‘badoo’, has said that he fears God, adding that nothing could be greater than making heaven.

The rapper, who is known for profanity in his lyrics and music videos, leading to some of his songs being banned from airplay by the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation, considers money, fame and material things as nothing but vanity.

The multiple award winner told Vanguard that the biggest achievement he craves is heaven.

“The biggest achievement in this world is seeing my people grow, everybody living good; everyone living fine, living their dreams and making heaven.

“Nothing is more important than making heaven; everything in this life is just jonzing, they don’t last long, nothing lasts forever,” he said.

