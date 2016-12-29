Nigeria’s Steel Sector Gets $100m Chinese Investment

Posted December 29, 2016 8:45 am by Comments

NIGERIA’s steel production has received a $ 100 million Chinese investment through HongXing Steel Company Limited. According to the Iron and Steel Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ISSSAN), Nigeria’s present steel production stands at about 300,000 tonnes per annum, while consumption is above 20 million tonnes per annum.
Managing Director, HongXing Steel Company Limited, Mr. Feng Zheng Ke, said the company has invested $ 100 million to establish scrap and billet manufacturing plants in Nigeria to boost domestic consumption and export, adding that the steel plant, which is located in Aba, Abia State capital, will be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2017.
Biggest steel manufacturing plants Zheng Ke who spoke during a briefing on the project said, “Once the plants start operation, the likes of Julius Berger and other construction firms in the country won’t need to import steel again. We are currently investing over a $ 100 million to build state-of-the- art and the biggest steel manufacturing plants not just in Nigeria, but in West Africa.
When operational, not only will it feed the local consumption, we will also be able to export and earn foreign exchange for Nigeria”. According to him, the company has achieved 70 percent completion of the first phase of the plants and it will become operational on or before the end of the first quarter of 2017.
He said, “The Aba projects have plant A, which will be using local raw materials from scraps, while the plant B will be using billets and will be producing to international standards. When operational, the plants have great prospects not only for the company but also for Nigerian economy.
The project has reached 70 percent completion. Recently, we commissioned the power plants sub-station, which is a milestone to having the plants to start operation.” Zheng Ke urged governments to help local manufacturers to thrive by granting them incentives like tax waivers, power and infrastructure incentives, among others.
<<vanguard>>

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Osinbajo Calls For Increased Private Investment In Steel Sector The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, has called for increased private investment in the steel and solid minerals sector to...
  2. Why Ajaokuta steel company is not opened yet Gbenga  Odogun, Lokoja Absence  of external  infrastructures  such as access roads, railway and poor Power supply  have been identified as...
  3. Ownership crisis ends, Nigeria retakes Ajaokuta Steel Company The government also signs modified agreement with GSHL of India on Nigerian Iron Ore Mining Company. The post Ownership crisis...
  4. Ukraine offers to invest $1 billion in Nigeria’s Ajaokuta steel company Nigeria says it would review the proposal. The post Ukraine offers to invest $ 1 billion in Nigeria’s Ajaokuta steel...
  5. EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria, Indian firm reach agreement on Ajaokuta Steel Company A deal has been reached and an agreement will be signed in Augu The post EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria, Indian firm reach...
  6. Ajaokuta steel needs N80bn to operate – Administrator Sunday Aborisade, Abuja The Sole Administrator of Ajaokuta  Steel Company Limited, Isah  Onobere, said on Thursday that one of the...
  7. CSR: Premium Steel tasked on economic development By Jonah Nwokpoku Following the sale of Premium Steel and Mines Limited, PSM and transfer to new management team, the...
  8. 3,000 workers lose jobs in steel sector – Union NLC The National Union of Iron and Steel Workers on Wednesday said 3,000 of its members lost their jobs in...
  9. How we’ll grow Nigeria’s steel sector- Fayemi To fund the infrastructure needs of its growing economy over the next 30 years, Nigeria would spend about USD 3...
  10. Engineers list ways to revive steel sector NSE President, Ademola Olorunfemi ‘Why privatization of Ajaokuta firm failed’ PRIVATIZATION of the Ajaokuta Steel Rolling Mill failed because it...

< YOHAIG home