Obaseki Sacks Private Tax Collectors

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has announced the sack of private tax collectors for the state and local governments.

The governor said only government employees would now collect taxes and levies.

In a broadcast to Edo State residents to mark the New Year, Obaseki said the laws of Nigeria vested the responsibility for collecting taxes exclusively in the three tiers of government: federal, state and local governments.

The governor also assured visitors and residents of their safety.

He announced the prohibition of private tax collectors across the state.

Obaseki terminated all contracts empowering some individuals to collect taxes on behalf of state or local government.

The governor advised the residents to report anyone or group collecting taxes or levies.

He said: “I must mention that one issue that continues to agitate Edo people is the lawless activities of some individuals who persist in harassing and extorting innocent citizens under the guise of collecting taxes and levies.

“All arrangements to collect taxes or levies entered into by any state or local government agency in Edo State ceases to be valid with effect from today.”

The governor set up a seven-man committee, headed by Gregory Ero, for the development of Gelegele seaport as a foremost economic and industrial hub in Nigeria.

