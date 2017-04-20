OGSG Alerts Security Agencies On Militants Activities In Riverine Areas

Ogun State Government has alerted security agencies on the activities of militants terrorising people in the riverine areas of the state.

The Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun raised the alarm in Abeokuta while receiving the Deputy Inspector General of Police overseeing the South West region, D.I.G Foluso Adebanjo.

Governor Amosun who harped on the need for proactive measures to nip in the bud criminal activities especially in the riverine areas of the State, expressed the confidence that the police and other security agencies were capable of tackling the militants and their activities.

Governor Amosun while commending the efforts of officers and men of the State Police Command in maintaining peace and order, solicited deployment of more officers to the zone and Ogun State in particular.

The State helmsman assured that the state would not be a comfort zone for criminals, explaining that “criminals would always want to come, but we will not take our eyes off them’’, adding that his government would make available two additional Armoured Personnel Carriers and vans to ease their operations.

Earlier in his remarks, DI.G Adebanjo, said his mission was to assess the performance of officers and men of the force in the State with a view to making them more efficient and responsive to security challenges in the geo-political region.

Adebanjo who lauded the developmental strides of the present administration in the state, commended it for investing on security towards engendering enabling environment for businesses to thrive.