Ogun Assembly Lauds Amosun On Payment Of Gratuities, Others

Posted December 24, 2016 2:45 pm by Comments

Ogun State House of Assembly has lauded the Senator Ibikunle Amosun led administration on the payment of gratuities to retirees from November, 2012 to January, 2014 and six months of outstanding deductions of workers in the State as well as the payment of severance allowance to former political office holders who served between 2007 to 2015.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Suraju Ishola Adekunbi, who gave the commendation while fielding questions from newsmen in Abeokuta, said that the gesture was part of the current administration’s efforts at appreciating its workforce as well as meeting the financial commitment to retirees and former political office holders in the State.

Adekunbi, who lauded Senator Ibikunle Amosun for reinstating some dismissed and suspended workers who were disengaged for their role in the last Teachers’ day celebration; assured that efforts were in top gear to reconsider the case of the other affected labour leaders who were dismissed from the service.

          He stated that as a people oriented government, the present administration in the State would continue to provide more democratic dividends to the entire populace, clarifying that all projects executed by government had been fairly distributed to the three Senatorial districts of the State.

          Speaking on noise pollution, Adekunbi promised that the Assembly would do its bit by putting in place necessary legislative framework to curb noise pollution emanating from religious organizations in the State, advising them to always take in to consideration the right of other people while performing their religious obligations as noise pollution was detrimental to health well- being of the people.

He sought for the promotion of continued peace in the State through the enhancement of religious harmony, peace and tranquillity, adding that religious organizations played a vital role in the sustenance of good governance.

Commenting on the Land grabbers Bill recently passed by the Assembly and signed into law by Governor Ibikunle Amosun, the Speaker admonished residents of the State to report to security agents, any infringement on their rights relating to land grabbing, cultism or kidnapping for necessary action, warning that the State would not be a haven of criminals hiding under any guise.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Ogun Speaker Lauds Amosun For Supporting CDAs With Grants The Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Suraju Ishola Adekunbi  has lauded the State government for...
  2. Amosun sends names of LG transition committee members to Ogun assembly for screening Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun, on Friday, sent the names of transition committee members for the 20 local government areas...
  3. Amosun inaugurates Ogun Assembly, Speaker retains seat Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly in the 7th legislature, Suraj Adekunmbi, on Monday retained his seat as...
  4. Adekunbi returned as Ogun Speaker Governor Ibikunle Amosun on Monday morning inaugurated the state’s 8th legislative Assembly with Prince Suraj Adekunbi returning as Speaker for...
  5. Amosun submits commissioner’s list to Assembly Governor Ibikunle Amosun has submitted the list of his commissioner – nominees to the Ogun State House of Assembly for...
  6. Ogun 2017 budget is realistic -Assembly Speaker The Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Suraju Ishola Adekunbi, has expressed confidence in the realization of...
  7. Ogun Assembly approves Amosun’s N14.16b loan request Governor Amosun Abiodun Onafuye/Abeokuta Ogun lawmakers have approved Governor Ibikunle Amosun’s request to obtain N14.16 billion Federal government Budget Support...
  8. Ogun Assembly Screens Two Commissioner Nominees Ogun State House of Assembly has screened two Commissioner Nominees presented by the State Governor Senator Ibikunle Amosun for confirmation....
  9. Amosun Signs Into Law, Bill Prohibiting Land Grabbing, Kidnapping, Others. A bill prohibiting land grabbing,  forcible entry on landed property, violent conducts, armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism and other related offences, has...
  10. Deputy Speaker Bares Mind On The Payment Of Severance Allowance Past Political office holders need wait a little more for the finances of the state to improve before being paid...

< YOHAIG home