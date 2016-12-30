Ogun Assembly Receives Bills To Upgrade MAPOLY To University

mapolymapoly-gate Ogun State House of Assembly has acknowledged the receipt of Governor Ibikunle Amosun’s correspondence proposing bills on the establishment of Moshood Abiola University of Technology and the establishment  incorporation, constitution and functions of the Ogun State Polytechnic, Ipokia.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon Suraju Ishola Adekunbi, who read the Governor’s letter dated 19th December, 2016 today at the plenary said the Governor sought for the upgrading of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta to University of Technology, while he also proposed another bill for the establishment of a State Polytechnic to be cited at Ipokia.

” I forward herewith bills for (i) Law to provide for the establishment of Moshood Abiola University of Technology and for matters of administration and discipline of Students connected therewith; (ii) Law to provide for the establishment, incorporation, constitution and functions of the Ogun State Polytechnic, Ipokia and for other matters incidental thereto or connected therewith, as approved at the 51 meeting of the State Executive Council held on 19th of December, 2016 for the kind consideration and passage of the House of Assembly”, the letter stated.

