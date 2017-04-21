Ogun Policy On Ground Water Extraction To Promote Healthy Living

The Ogun State Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Bolaji Oyeleye said that the new policy of government to regulate ground water extraction for private and commercial activities was to ensure its well-being.

Oyeleye who disclosed this at a one-day training programme organized for environmental officers on the newly introduced water abstraction scheme, said government was working to ensure safety standards in the extraction and utilization of water sources.

While noting that government would soon begin enforcement of the scheme in accordance with the state environmental law, said government was duty-bound to protect the environment from degradation, adding that the concerned stakeholders had been consulted so as to carry them along in the implementation to know how the new regulation would affect them.

The Commissioner described the training as key in repositioning the officers ahead of the task so that they could effectively tackle challenges that may emanate from the scheme, assuring of constant training and retraining of officers to keep them abreast of latest developments.

In his presentation titled ‘An Overview and Understanding of Water Abstraction Law and Regulations in Ogun State’’ Barr. Emmanuel Bamgboye said the water extraction scheme was been catered for in sections 40, 42, 43 and 45 of the Environmental Management (miscellaneous ) Provision Law (no. 13 of 2004).

Bamgboye said the Ministry of Environment had a duty to license the extraction of underground and surface waters for commercial and industrial purposes to curb its over-exploitation, noting that the essence of the scheme was to control and regulate water abstraction for a sustainable environment.