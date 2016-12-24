Sen. Tejuoso Lauds ARAYA Initiatives, Promises FG Support

The Senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, Senator, Lanre Tejuoso has lauded the initiatives of the State Government in respect the Community Base Health Insurance Scheme (CBHIS) ‘’ARAYA’’,meant to cater for the health needs of the citizens particularly  pregnant women and children under five.

The Senator gave this appraisal during the official scaling-up /presentation of ARAYA cards to some beneficiaries at Red Age Field in Ifo Local Government Area of the State.

While pledging the support of the Federal Government for the programme, Tejuoso said he would use his position as the   Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, to support ARAYA to make it a reference for other States to emulate.

“I’m not surprise because Ogun State has always been the first when it comes to health issues. I am aware that this initiative is first of its kind in all the 36 States in Nigeria,” he said.

He urged the people to take advantage of the programme, saying that he would influenced the FG’s decision on the creation of Primary Health Care across the country to start from Ogun State.

                     In his welcome address, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye said ARAYA which was a Community Base Health Insurance Scheme put in place by the State government to ensure that the less -privileged in the society have access to quality health care service.

                    He said that the State Government had paid for the registration of every pregnant woman and children under the age of 5, adding that they were to present the registration card at any facility selected for the programme to get drugs and treatments free of charge.

                    Ipaye disclosed that a Bill that would ensure that the scheme outlived the present administration would soon be passed into law by the House of Assembly, adding that Araya scheme would accommodate new categories of people next year.

