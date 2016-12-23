Shettima Presents N183m Budget

Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima yesterday presented the Appropriation Bill of N183 million to the House of Assembly.

Tagged “Budget of Consolidation, Restoration and Rebirth”, N33 billion was allocated for the reconstruction of schools destroyed by the Boko Haram insurgency and construction of new ones.

The health sector got N19 billion, while Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement got N13 billion. Agriculture got N7 billion.

Shettima said education was worst hit by the Boko Haram attacks, maintaining that his administration is taking a major step to fix the laxities.

“Education is the sector which captures our attention the most. It is the area that has suffered the worst onslaught of the insurgency. Our experiences have shown that its inadequacy could be risky and its neglect could also be a recipe for insecurity even in the future.

“It is for this reason that the education sector alone is allocated N33 billion for primary, secondary and tertiary institutions. The amount allocated is to enable us continue with the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the infrastructure and facilities at the secondary and tertiary levels.

“The huge budgetary provision is also to enable the full take-off of our newly-recognised state university in 2017, and ensure that more facilities and structures are put in place to obtain accreditation of all courses billed to take-off next year,” Shettima said.

 

