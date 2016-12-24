Trace, Engineers Advocate Safe Motoring

In an effort to ensure safety of lives and property of the citizens in the State, the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) has collaborated with the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Abeokuta branch on a safety awareness campaign tagged: ‘’Safety First’’ at garages and motor parks in Abeokuta and its environs.

The campaign was geared towards educating motorists on traffic regulations to make them traffic compliant and better enlightened on traffic rules for safer motoring particularly during the yuletide season.

The TRACE Commander/Chief Executive Officer, Commander Olaseni Ogunyemi represented by the TRACE Public Relation Officer (PRO), Commander Babatunde Akinbiyi, charged the motorists and transport unions to adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations and avoid overloading and reckless driving.

Commander Ogunyemi also advised drivers do away with erroneous belief that road crashes in the ‘’ember months’’ were spiritually motivated or manipulated, maintaining that more often than not, most road accidents were due to impatience and carelessness by motorists, calling on drivers to desist from over-speeding, overloading, phone calls while driving and driving against traffic.

The Chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers, Abeokuta branch, Engr. Mohammed Abass enjoined members of the transport unions not to exploit the people, during the Christmas period through needless hike in transport fare, saying that the transporters should join hands in promoting the socio-economic well-being of the people.

Engr. Abass advised drivers to always check their vehicle tyres and ensure that their vehicles are in good condition among others before embarking on any journey.