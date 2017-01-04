We’ve Shamed Haters, RMD Says To Wife

Posted January 4, 2017 10:45 am by Comments

Sixteen years after the actor Richard Mofe-Damijo and former television presenter Jumobi Adegbesan married in 2000, the couple are still waxing stronger.
Celebrating their anniversary, the actor who is popularly known as RMD took to Instagram to praise his wife.
“You have kept me grounded, loved me unconditionally, prayed with me and for me and gone without to ensure I shine,” RMD who is also a lawyer and former Delta State commissioner, wrote.
“You know how when close friends and family ask “How is bros?” and you respond with “He’s there, I still haven’t killed him in his sleep yet” they laugh at the humour but I smile with admiration because I know the truth. The truth is that you have consistently tolerated me and all my excesses and for that I am extremely grateful.
“I don’t know how I would have done all I have done and I’m doing without your support. Thank you for deliberately taking a back seat to make me shine. You know baby, God has put to shame those who said we wouldn’t last. It’s amazing how far we have come; 16years and counting.

 

<<THENATION>>

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Actor RMD And Wife, Jumobi Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary (Photo) Actor Richard Mofe Damijo -RMD in a new post has showered praises on his Wife Jumobi nee Adegbesan on the...
  2. Empire star Gabourey Sidibe hits back at ‘haters’ who fat-shamed her over steamy love scene Wednesday’s episode of Empire saw character Becky, played by Gabourey Sidibe, 32, alongside her love interest MC J Poppa – played...
  3. Osinbajo’s wife lauds Project Smile 3.0 Smile Makeover initiative WINNERS have emerged in the Project Smile 3.0 Smile Makeover Award Ceremony / Fund Raising event, which took place recently...
  4. Ik Ogbonna’s Wife Goes Wild On Haters, Says Where’s The WAIST TRAINER? Lol, Ik Ogbonna’s wife and new mom, Sonia Ogbonna is not smiling at all. Apparently, some people have been accusing...
  5. Haters gon hate! New photos of 28-year-old Ugandan artiste and his 68-yr-old wife Guvnor Ace shared the photos on his Facebook page, writing: “Any fool can criticize, condemn, and complain but it takes...
  6. Actor, Kenneth Okonkwo, decorates his wife, Ifeoma, as “Wife of the Year” The Nollywood actor who won the Actor of the Year award at the Peace awards ceremony last weekend, decorated his...
  7. Watford boss tips Success to shine in England Watford manager Quique Sanchez Flores has tipped Granada forward, Isaac Success, to shine in the English Premier League after he...
  8. Snowhite: A poem for my wife Precious Chikwendu – Femi Fani-Kayode The former minister wrote a beautiful poem for his wife, Precious. Read below… From the hills of Ohafia and the...
  9. Your Wife or Your Baby? Hollywood Actor Ryan Reynolds Says ‘I Would Use My Wife as a Human Shield to Protect that Baby’ If you had to choose between your spouse and your baby, what will your choice be? For Hollywood actor Ryan...
  10. Kevin Hart’s ex wife, Torrei Hart, shuts down haters Kevin Hart’s ex wife,  actress, Torrei Hart congratulated Kevin and Eniko after they got married but it seems people still...

< YOHAIG home