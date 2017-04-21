Women Contributions Germane To National Development – Onanuga

Ogun State Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs.) Yetunde Onanuga has charged women to be more politically conscious in order to contribute meaningfully to national development.

Mrs Onanuga gave this charge at a Women forum organised by the Ogun East Senatorial District, held in Ijebu-Ode.

The Deputy Governor said the role of women transversed all spheres of life, more so as they constitute larger number of voters’ population, calling on women to distinguish themselves by participating actively in socio-economic development of the nation.

Onanuga, while highlighting some of the people-oriented programmes embarked upon by the present administration to include road construction, provision of affordable and qualitative education and health care, among others, urged women to key into the opportunity that abounds in the numerous programmes of the present administration in the State towards enhancing their well-being.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Ijebu-Ode Local Government, Arch. Bolade Oduwole, emphasized the need for women to contribute their quotas to the development of the state and the nation at large.