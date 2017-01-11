Abba Kyari Paid His Medical Bills in London Himself – Presidency

The Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, did not use the funds of the Nigeria High Commission in London to pay his medical bills during his recent visit for emergency medical treatment, a statement by Garba Shehu, President Buahri‘s spokesman said.

Shehu stated that the allegations contained d in a report by SaharaReporters are totally incorrect, misleading and a fabrication.

He added that the Nigeria High Commission in London did not at any time ever settle the medical bills or any other bills for that matter as Abba Kyari personally took responsibility for paying his own bills. “This is by the Chief of Staff’s choice,” Shehu said. “He pays for his medicals, his taxi and accommodation in the U.K in spite of the high office he occupies, even when there is no rule that says he cannot be catered for by government,” he added.

