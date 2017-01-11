Abba Kyari Paid His Medical Bills in London Himself – Presidency

Posted January 11, 2017 8:40 am by Comments

The Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, did not use the funds of the Nigeria High Commission in London to pay his medical bills during his recent visit for emergency medical treatment, a statement by Garba Shehu, President Buahri‘s spokesman said.

Shehu stated that the allegations contained d in a report by SaharaReporters are totally incorrect, misleading and a fabrication.

He added that the Nigeria High Commission in London did not at any time ever settle the medical bills or any other bills for that matter as Abba Kyari personally took responsibility for paying his own bills.

“This is by the Chief of Staff’s choice,” Shehu said. “He pays for his medicals, his taxi and accommodation in the U.K in spite of the high office he occupies, even when there is no rule that says he cannot be catered for by government,” he added.

The post Abba Kyari Paid His Medical Bills in London Himself – Presidency appeared first on COMPLETE ENTERTAINMENT.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Presidency: Kyari Never Used High Commission Funds For Medical Treatment In London The Presidency in Nigeria has cleared the air over the controversy trailing the treatment of the Chief of Staff to...
  2. High Commission didn’t pay for Kyari’s medical – Presidency  Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Presidency on Monday said the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, did not use...
  3. Abba Kyari, Buhari’s Chief Of Staff Not Sacked – Presidency Source Contrary to media reports, the Chief of Staff (COS) to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr. Abba Kyari has not been sacked...
  4. Sack Abba Kyari, others …90% of your aides’‘re corrupt: APC Chieftain to Buhari The mistake of putting square pegs in round holes by President Muhammadu Buahri reverberated again as a Chieftain of All...
  5. Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari Moves To Remove EFCC Boss Magu 0 Comments Breaking News Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari Moves To Remove EFCC Boss Magu 1 Hour Ago All...
  6. Photos of the little girl Pres. Buhari paid her medical bills at National Hospital yesterday While visiting victims of the Abuja bomb blast receiving medical attention at the Trauma center of the National Hospital Abuja,...
  7. Ex-SARS Boss, Abba Kyari, Is Bereaved DEATH, Martin Heidegger, the German philosopher, said: “Is an ontological reality. As soon as man is born, he is old...
  8. Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari, Wuraola Abiola, Permanent Secretary Of Power Ministry Cut Dubious Financial Deals Under Buhari 0 Comments Exclusive Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari, Wuraola Abiola, Permanent Secretary Of Power Ministry Cut Dubious Financial Deals Under...
  9. MTN Fires Amina Oyagbola Over Bribery To Buhari’s Chief Of Staff Abba Kyari – SR South African telecom giant, MTN, has fired one of its top and most valuable staffers in order to avoid scrutiny...
  10. Six women medical bills paid rescued from hospital It was all joy at the Ilogbo central hospital when the Anglican Dioceses of Lagos West headed by Rev. James...

< YOHAIG home