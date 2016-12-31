Abia new speaker resigns as lawmakers elect Chikwendu Kalu

Abia State house of Assembly now has a new Speaker.

He is Chikwendu Kalu, of Ossisioma South Constituency. He was elected and sworn in today after the resignation of Kennedy Njoku who was elected to replace former speaker, Martins Azubuike on Thursday.

The lawmakers had elected Njoku as their new speaker following the impeachment of Martins Azubuike as the speaker of the house on grounds of misconduct and financial recklessness.

