Abuja Airport: Aviation minister Sirika briefs Senate on proposed closure

Posted January 13, 2017 4:40 am by Comments

Aviation minister, Hadi Sirika has appeared before a committee of the National Assembly to brief senators on the proposed closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja for repairs.

Sirika and other relevant Ministers were summoned earlier in the week to justify the decision to close the Abuja airport slated for March this year.

The senators are looking to explore other options that will avert a total closure of the airport as a complete shut down could impact negatively on international trade.

The post Abuja Airport: Aviation minister Sirika briefs Senate on proposed closure appeared first on COMPLETE ENTERTAINMENT.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Amaechi, Sirika appear before Senate over Abuja airport closure The Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi; and Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, are currently in the chamber...
  2. Senate summons Amaechi, Fashola, Sirika over Abuja Airport The Senate on Tuesday summoned the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, his Works, Power and Housing counterpart, Babatunde Fashola and...
  3. Aviation Minister to explain rationale behind Abuja Airport closure Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika The Minister of State for Aviation, Mr. Hadi Sirika, monday said the...
  4. Abuja Airport: Aviation, Transportation Ministers Appear Before Senate The Minister of State for Aviation, Mr Hadi Sirika and the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, have appeared before...
  5. Abuja airport closure’ll affect economy – Experts Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja The planned closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja by the Federal Government for six weeks...
  6. Abuja airport to be closed for 6 weeks in Feb., March 2017 – Sirika Abuja – The Minister of State for Aviation, Sen Hadi Sirika, says the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, will...
  7. Abuja Airport Closure: Minister to meet stakeholders The Minister of State for Aviation, Mr. Hadi Sirika The Minister of State, Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, will on Thursday...
  8. Aviation Minister Inspects Kaduna Airport The Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika has inspected the Kaduna International Airport ahead of the planned closure of...
  9. 2nd Abuja Int’l Airport runway invitation for disaster – Aviation Minister The Minister of state, Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika yesterday said the reconstruction of 2nd runway of Abuja International Airport was...
  10. FEC Approves Abuja Airport Closure For Repairs The Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport Abuja will be officially closed for six weeks to enable repair works on the runway...

< YOHAIG home