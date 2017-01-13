Abuja Airport: Aviation minister Sirika briefs Senate on proposed closure

Aviation minister, Hadi Sirika has appeared before a committee of the National Assembly to brief senators on the proposed closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja for repairs.

Sirika and other relevant Ministers were summoned earlier in the week to justify the decision to close the Abuja airport slated for March this year.

The senators are looking to explore other options that will avert a total closure of the airport as a complete shut down could impact negatively on international trade.

