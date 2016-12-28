Abuja Electricity firm to distribute 500,000 meters in next 3-years

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company targets 500,000 customers for meters registration and distribution for the next three years.

The cost of the action is put at $ 150 million.

The Managing Director of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, Ernest Mupwaya told journalists that the entire Abuja city was due for mass meters.

He disclosed the the company plans to eliminate estimated bills system.

 

