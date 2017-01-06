TVC E. It was a beautiful sight to behold when thousands of market women and some youths on Friday took to the streets of Abuja to celebrate the defeat of Boko Haram sect by the Nigerian Army.

The procession kicked off at the popular Wuse market through Garki District, before moving to Farmers’ market and made a final stop at the 3 Arms Zone.

Leader of the group and FCT Coordinator of Africa Arise for Change Network, Lilian Cosmas who led the procession, said Nigerians never thought the day would come when “the blood-sucking demons called terrorists” would take flight before the Army.

She said the street march was to show appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari and the entire military for the defeat of the terrorists.

She said the coalition would embark on a nationwide sensitisation exercise to enlighten members of the public on how to remain vigilant and ensure that Nigerians assist the Army to track every fleeing terrorist.

Cosmas said, “Beyond the anti-corruption crusade, the war on terrorism attained a crescendo on December 24 last year when the Nigerian Army defeated Boko Haram by clearing out its ‘Camp Zero’ in Sambisa Forest.

“Nigerians had never thought the day would come when the blood-sucking demons called terrorists will take flight before the Army.

“It took the Army leadership for us to acknowledge the truism that action speaks louder than voice.”

She said Nigerians were convinced beyond reasonable doubts that Boko Haram no longer exists.

The post Abuja: Women, youths celebrate Boko Haram’s defeat appeared first on COMPLETE ENTERTAINMENT.