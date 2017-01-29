Ace comedian Bovi to host Eargasm 2017 concert

Popular Nigerian comedian, Abovi Ugboma, fondly referred to as Bovi, will headline the upcoming Eargasm concert, an evening of classic renditions and pleasant surprises, scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 11, 2017, organisers have revealed.

Bovi is set to pilot the affairs of the concert; as he would perform a slew of hilarious jokes throughout the event, as well as introduce guests using his ever-hilarious comic style for the audience’s entertainment.

Speaking on the choice of Bovi as host, one of the organizers of the event, Efe Omorogbe, remarked – “Bovi is one personality to reckon with in the entertainment industry, as he has made very remarkable inputs over the years.

The organisers described Bovi as a merchant of humour and they are sure that he will crack the ribs of our guests at the event. We couldn’t think of a better option; he is simply our first choice”

Bovi will be joined on stage by some of Nigeria’s A-list artistes including 2face, Tekno, Adekunle Gold, Sir Shina Peters, Kelly Hansome, Niyola, Timi Dakolo, Acetune, Yinka Davies, DJ Neptune, amongst others.

