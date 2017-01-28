Actress Jada Pinkett ‘excited’ about Grammy nomination

In 2016, Jada Pinkett Smith was one of the actors who called for a boycott of the Oscars after no person of colour was nominated in any of the four major acting categories.

The nominees for the 89th and 2017 Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday, January 24, 2017, and six black actors were nominated.

Black films including “Fences,” “Hidden Figures” and “Moonlight” also got nominations in categories such as the best picture, feature documentary, and best director.

Reacting to the nominations, Pinkett Smith says she is excited and proud. With lot of exceptional films getting recognition.

