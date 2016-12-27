Adamawa governor hosts physically challenged at state house

Adamawa state governor, Jibrilla Bindow and his cabinet dined with the vulnerable and physically challenged persons at a state Banquet Hall, for the Christmas celebration.

Speaking during the lunch, governor Bindow urged religious leaders to emulate Christ’s virtue of open-ness .

He promised that his administration is keen on providing the necessary amenities for the physical challenged in the state.

The Chairman of the disables, Comrade Abubakar Hosere and his mates expresses joy over the executive gesture.

He appealed to other governors to emulate Bindow by carrying the less privileged along in their policies.

The religion leaders at the ceremony could not hide their feelings than to applaud the governor for the gesture which they said would promote coexistence among them.

