Adekunle Gold quiet about his future after YBNL exit

Adekunle Gold’s contract with YBNL expired in December 2016 – the year his career advanced in Nigerian music industry.

The singer, who’s fond of wearing ankara material, was one of the major highlights for YBNL in 2016, dropping his first ever studio album, GOLD, that featured viral songs including ‘Orente’, ‘Sade’, ‘Ready’, and ‘Pick Up’.

While it remains to be seen if he will be renewing his contract, or go solo, an insider told Thenetng:

‘Adekunle Gold’s contract with YBNL recently expired, he’s yet to decide on his contract renewal because he’s not ready to go unaided.’

Thenetng recently spoke with the ‘Pick Up’ singer, who said he’s not willing to ‘talk about’ it presently.

Meanwhile, fresh evidence reveals the singer now only has a management deal with the Olamide-led YBNL.

He presently does music recordings in his home studio and YBNL’s famous studio interchangeably.

