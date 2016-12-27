Aisha Buhari sends gifts to Children hospital

And in the spirit of the season, the wife of the president , Aisha Buhari extended her hand of kindness to the patients of the Massey street children hospital and the Lagos Island hospital.

Mrs Buhari who was represented by the wife of the Senate President, Toyin Saraki went from bed to bed sharing gift items to the children and women.

She says the Future Assured program was born out of Mrs Buhari’s passion to bring succor for children and women in need.

 

