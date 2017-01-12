Benue: University lecturer shot dead

TVC E. Professor Gabriel Okayi, a lecturer at the Federal University of Agriculture (FUAM), Makurdi, Benue State was killed by unidentified gunmen in the early hours of Monday, January 9th, barely 24 hours after he dedicated his new car.

The incident happened at the deceased’s residence located in Asase community in North Bank area of Makurdi about 3:00am.
Okayi, a Professor of Aquatic Pollution in the Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture, had dedicated a new car he bought at the Foundation Faith Church in North Bank, Makurdi, on Sunday, January 8th.

State commissioner of Police Bashir Makama, who confirmed the incident said the deceased woken up from sleep and observed that his dogs were not let loose as usually done at night, so he stepped out of the house to release the dogs, but some gunmen lurking inside his compound shot him in the back as he turned to enter his house, killing him instantly.

 

