Bukky Wright, others urge government to resuscitate moribund textile industries

TVC E. Some stakeholders in the entertainment and creative industry on during the week advised the Federal Government to resuscitate the moribund textile industries across the country so that they could produce and promote high grade and high-quality made-in-Nigeria fabrics.

Popular Nollywood actress Buky Wright, Mrs Yeside Laguda, Mr Bayo Balogun and an ex-lawmaker, Mr Bashiru Bolarinwa, gave the advice on Sunday in Lagos.

Such fabrics would be able to compete favourably with their peers internationally, they also said.

Speaking in separate interviews during the official launch of Fashion and Life Style Store in Lagos, they said that the Federal Government should resuscitate the moribund textile industries across the country, it would also boost the country’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP).

They said that with the existence of the textile industries functioning, many jobless Nigerians would also secure employment opportunities.

Mrs Yeside Laguda, the Creative Director, MyQ Life Style Concepts, said that African fashion was trending alongside their foreign counterparts.

Laguda, also the owner of the fashion store, said that there was nothing that the western designers could do with their fabrics that African designers cannot do with theirs also.

“Our local designers are improving day-by-day and are meeting up with western standards.

“I do not think there is any reason for people to still be overwhelmed by foreign designers.

“What the local designers are doing with Africa fabrics are mind blowing,’’ she said.

Laguda said that the fashion industry was capable of generating huge employment opportunities for people, boost revenue and improve the nation Gross Domestic Products (GDP) if well developed.

She added that the Nigeria fashions had continued to get gain global recognitions and acceptance.

“There is nowhere in the world that you will wear Nigerian fabrics to that you will not be respected and also be identified as Nigerians.

“The Nollywood practitioners are really trying in terms of promoting Made-in-Nigeria fabrics and designs in their movies which have made foreigners to be conversant with our native fabrics and styles,” she said.

She urged the Federal Government to provide the necessary infrastructure and incentives to support the development of the industry.

Laguda also advised the Federal Government to resuscitate the now dead textile industries across the country.

They will be the ones to fully promote made-in-Nigeria fabrics through their products when fully back into operations, she said.

Also, they would provide job opportunities to several of our teeming unemployed youths, she said.

Also, Mr Bayo Balogun, the Commissioner, Lagos State House of Assembly Service Commission, speaking on made-in-Nigeria fabrics, said that he was an ambassador of made-in-Nigeria goods.

He said that all his household items were made-in-Nigeria products including his clothing.

“The Nigerian fashion industry is improving day-by-day, the materials are of high quality and last for a long period of time.

“People who are saying products made in Nigeria are substandard patronise substandard products but the ones that patronise quality products will have value for their money, ” he said.

He urged Nigerians to support and patronise made-in-Nigeria fashion designs and products.

Also, veteran actress Bukky Wright said that the Nollywood practitioners have been playing their roles in promoting the country fashion designs.

“I used to wear, showcase and flaunt Nigerian attires, designs in all my movies; the idea is to promote the country’s fashion industry.

“Each time I travelled abroad to show a movie, foreigners were always thrilled by African designs I wore, “she said.

Wright urged the government to create an enabling environment for the industry to thrive.

Earlier, Mr Bashiru Bolarinwa, a former Lagos State House of Assembly member, urged the Federal Government to restore the moribund fabrics and textile industry.

He said that insufficient and lack of textile companies was responsible for low production and substandard fabrics.

“Nigeria should have been mass-producing for the neighbouring countries by now but the lack of textile and other productions companies are responsible for the inadequacy, ” he said.

Bolarinwa appealed to the government to provide the necessary infrastructure to boost the production capacity of the industry.

