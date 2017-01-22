Carlos Tevez denies high Shanghai Shenhua wages

Carlos Tevez has denied reports he has become the world’s highest-paid player following his move to Shanghai Shenhua, although the striker has not disclosed how much he will earn during his two-year contract with the Chinese Super League side.

It was initially reported that Tevez would earn 49 million dollars per year as part of his move to China from Boca Juniors, but it was later reported the entire deal was not worth that sum in total.

The former Manchester United and Juventus striker denied discussing how much he will earn with news outlets in his homeland as he was unveiled at his first press conference with the club following his arrival in Shanghai yesterday.

The 32-year-old is one of the latest big-name foreign players to join the league in the current transfer window, with Chelsea star Oscar having moved to Shanghai’s rivals SIPG.

