Chevron roundabout : Heavy traffic as gas-carrying tanker crashes

TVC E. A gas tanker this afternoon crashed in the middle of the road at Chevron Round about, Lekki-Epe expressway, leading to serious pandemonium, traffic lock down and confusion among pedestrians and motorists on the busy road.

The confusion is as a result of people’s fear that the Gas tanker could exploid. Fire and emergency services warned motorists of the capabilities of the high pressure gas in the tanker.

The road from Ajah to Eleganza bus stop down to Marwa bus stop was on a lock down. No movement at all for hours! And everyone who walked through Chevron round about was ordered to switch off their phones in order to avoid any potential hazard.

Lagos State Emergency services came to resolve the issue