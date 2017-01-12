Chevron roundabout : Heavy traffic as gas-carrying tanker crashes

Posted January 12, 2017 8:40 pm by Comments

Chevron roundabout : Heavy traffic as gas-carrying tanker crashes

chevron roundaboutTVC E. A gas tanker this afternoon crashed in the middle of the road at Chevron Round about, Lekki-Epe expressway, leading to serious pandemonium, traffic lock down and confusion among pedestrians and motorists on the busy road.

The confusion is as a result of people’s fear that the Gas tanker could exploid. Fire and emergency services warned motorists of the capabilities of the high pressure gas in the tanker.

The road from Ajah to Eleganza bus stop down to Marwa bus stop was on a lock down. No movement at all for hours! And everyone who walked through Chevron round about was ordered to switch off their phones in order to avoid any potential hazard.

Lagos State Emergency services came to resolve the issue

The post Chevron roundabout : Heavy traffic as gas-carrying tanker crashes appeared first on COMPLETE ENTERTAINMENT.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Gas Tanker Falls Flat At Chevron Roundabout In Lekki Lagos. See Photos This gas tanker fell flat at Chevron roundabout in Lagos. It caused a lot of traffic but the flow is...
  2. Six-hour traffic jam as tanker smashes three cars in Lagos •Motorists held for six hours in traffic A fully-loaded diesel tanker tumbled yesterday at Mobil junction close to Anthony bus-Stop...
  3. Lagos shuts Ajah Roundabout for vehicular traffic Ajah Roundabout Bridge From Tuesday, the gridlock-prone Ajah Roundabout in Lekki Peninsula, Eti-Osa Local government will be shut for traffic,...
  4. Train carrying soldiers crashes into trailer carrying sugarcane The damaged trains A Lagos bound train from Kano collided with a trailer at railway crossing in Kawo, Kaduna, and...
  5. Three die in Lagos-Ibadan expressway tanker explosion, multiple crashes By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Monsuru Olowoopejo Atleast three persons were confirmed dead in the early hours of Wednesday, in a...
  6. Heavy Traffic Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway – FRSC TRAFFIC UPDATE ON 7/01/2017 AT 11:32HOURS Traffic along Lagos- Ibadan expressway from Ojota-Kara Bridge is high. This is due to...
  7. Carcas of burnt petrol tanker causing traffic at Iju Bridge (photos) Last week, I reported a case of a burnt petrol tanker on the bridge linking Iju and Ajuwon, just by...
  8. Heavy traffic as soldiers block Mile 12-Ikorodu road A long stretch of traffic has built up from the Mile 12 bridge all the way to Ikorodu Bus stop...
  9. Thousands stranded as petrol tanker falls at Asolo, near Mile 12 Thousands of commuters and motorists were on Wednesday stranded when a petrol tanker fell and spilled its contents at Asolo...
  10. Fuel tanker falls on car, kills one in Lagos A petrol tanker with Reg. No. AGL 664 XG, on Sunday morning fell on a moving car in Lagos and...

< YOHAIG home