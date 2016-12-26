Christmas celebration : Lafia residents groan as recession bites harder

Posted December 26, 2016 10:40 pm by Comments

Prevailing economic depression in the country results in low business activities this Christmas season in Lafia the Nasarawa state capital.

Heavy human and vehicular traffic at supermarkets, shops, markets and motor parks are most often than not, the hallmark of festivities such as Christmas.

The story is however, different this year in the Nasarawa state capital.

Many residents say they are caught in the economic recession the country is in.

At Supermarkers, shopping malls and markets in the capital city, lull is the word as low business activities reign.

Many traders and shop owners complain bitterly of low patronage even as prices of goods hit the roof.

But as TVC News Correspondent Sophia Ogezi reports, residents are grateful for the end of another year as they look forward to a more prosperous 2017.

The post Christmas celebration : Lafia residents groan as recession bites harder appeared first on COMPLETE ENTERTAINMENT.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Christmas hampers take new forms as Recession bites harder Nonye Ben-Nwankwo Charity Onoh, 57, had high expectation since the 15th of December 2016. Even as a procurement officer in...
  2. Bleak Xmas for Reps, constituents as recession bites harder John Ameh, Abuja Christmas will be bleak this year for most members of the House of Representatives and voters in...
  3. Residents hail restoration of water supply in Lafia Some residents of Lafia and its environs on Friday commended the Nasarawa State Water Board for restoring water supply to...
  4. Abuja resident blames low-key celebration to economic recession residents of FCT have blamed the low-key 2016 Eid-el Kabir celebration on the current economic recession in the country Our...
  5. Fuel Scarcity Bites Harder On Abeokuta Residents The persistent fuel scarcity in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, South-west Nigeria has continued to take its toll on the...
  6. Nigerians groan as fuel scarcity bites harder The scarcity of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol at the weekend still caused many commuters across...
  7. Have a great Christmas in spite of the recession Nimi Akinkugbe Christmas time is very important, but do we need to put ourselves under so much pressure to overspend?...
  8. As recession bites harder, Nigerian Senator buys N180 million Rolls Royce Mr. Melaye, a first-time senator who represents Kogi Central, owns a fleet of luxury and antiquated cars. The post As...
  9. Recession or not, Merry Christmas! ON Sunday, 25th December 2016,Nigerians and other peoples worldwide will celebrate the 2016th anniversary of the birth of the Lord...
  10. Onitsha Defies Recession: Christmas Preparations In High Gear Onitsha Defy Recession : Christmas Preparations In High Gear WRITTEN BY BLESSING IFEDIBU Economic recession in the country notwithstanding, the...

< YOHAIG home