Christmas celebration : Lafia residents groan as recession bites harder

Prevailing economic depression in the country results in low business activities this Christmas season in Lafia the Nasarawa state capital.

Heavy human and vehicular traffic at supermarkets, shops, markets and motor parks are most often than not, the hallmark of festivities such as Christmas.

The story is however, different this year in the Nasarawa state capital.

Many residents say they are caught in the economic recession the country is in.

At Supermarkers, shopping malls and markets in the capital city, lull is the word as low business activities reign.

Many traders and shop owners complain bitterly of low patronage even as prices of goods hit the roof.

But as TVC News Correspondent Sophia Ogezi reports, residents are grateful for the end of another year as they look forward to a more prosperous 2017.

