Colleagues, fans mourn late veteran Yoruba actress, Toyin Majekodunmi

Posted January 3, 2017 2:40 pm by Comments

Colleagues, fans mourn late veteran Yoruba actress, Toyin Majekodunmi

Colleagues and fans have described the death of a veteran actor, Toyin Majekodunmi as “unpleasant news to start the year”.

The Yoruba movie industry recorded its first death of 2017 with the passage of Toyin Majekodunmi, popularly known as Iya Kike in Yoruba movie circles.

She died on Monday, January 2nd. The cause of her death is not yet officially announced.

Married to a fellow actor, Solomon Majekodunmi aka ‘Baba Kekere’, the news of her death was shared by actress and movie producer, Bimbo Success.

Image result for Veteran Yoruba actress, Toyin Majekodunmi is dead

The late Majekodunmi featured in numerous Yoruba movies and often starred alongside her husband.

Prior to launching her movie career, she worked with the Lagos State Ministry of Information for many years, while her husband also worked in the international banking division at First Bank Plc.

A delight on stage and in movies, the late actress was married for 37 years and was blessed with three children – two daughters and a son.

The post Colleagues, fans mourn late veteran Yoruba actress, Toyin Majekodunmi appeared first on COMPLETE ENTERTAINMENT.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Popular Yoruba Actress Toyin Majekodunmi Passes On Popular Yoruba actress, Toyin Majekodunmi is dead. The actress died early hours of today after battling an undisclosed ailment. Her...
  2. Nollywood actress, Toyin Majekodunmi, has died The actress who has featured in many Yoruba movies, died in the early hours of today January 2nd. Bimbo Oshin...
  3. Yoruba Actress, Toyin Adegbola Dedicates Grandchild In Dublin, Ireland (Pics) Veteran Nollywood actress Toyin Adegbola, who recently welcomed her first grandchild, last weekend dedicated the baby to the Lord at...
  4. 10 things to know about late veteran actress, Bukky Ajayi Veteran Nollywood actress, Bukky Ajayi has passed on. Here are some memorablethings you need to know about the late actress...
  5. Veteran actress, Toyin Adewale shares new photos of herself as she celebrates her Birthday today Veteran Nollywood actress and a household name in the Yoruba movie industry, Toyin Adewale, is a year older today. Toyin...
  6. Veteran Actress Patience Ozokwor Says Watching Her Wicked Role In Movies Makes Her Weep.. Veteran actress, Patience Ozokwor, better known as ‘Mama Gee’ has spoken on how she got married at 19, enjoyed matrimony...
  7. Actress Toyin Abraham Dropped Former Name Aimakhu Because….. Yesterday Nollywood Actress Toyin Aimakhu..(Now known as TOYIN ABRAHAM ) sent out a press release informing her fans of her...
  8. Fans mob Toyin Aimakhu in Osun state Popular Nollywood actress Toyin Aimakhu, was almost mobbed recently while on the set of an upcoming flick in Ilesa, Osun...
  9. Late Lateef Titilope: Colleagues to shoot his supposed project Last weekend, another talented Yoruba actor, script-writer cum producer, Lateef Titilope otherwise known as Alfa Latif was announced dead shortly...
  10. Eulogy to late Nollywood veteran Bukky Ajayi Late Nollywood veteran Bukky Ajayi was born into Christianity on April the 2nd, 1934 in Ibadan, Oyo state capital. As...

< YOHAIG home