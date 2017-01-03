Colleagues, fans mourn late veteran Yoruba actress, Toyin Majekodunmi

Colleagues and fans have described the death of a veteran actor, Toyin Majekodunmi as “unpleasant news to start the year”.

The Yoruba movie industry recorded its first death of 2017 with the passage of Toyin Majekodunmi, popularly known as Iya Kike in Yoruba movie circles.

She died on Monday, January 2nd. The cause of her death is not yet officially announced.

Married to a fellow actor, Solomon Majekodunmi aka ‘Baba Kekere’, the news of her death was shared by actress and movie producer, Bimbo Success.

The late Majekodunmi featured in numerous Yoruba movies and often starred alongside her husband.

Prior to launching her movie career, she worked with the Lagos State Ministry of Information for many years, while her husband also worked in the international banking division at First Bank Plc.

A delight on stage and in movies, the late actress was married for 37 years and was blessed with three children – two daughters and a son.

