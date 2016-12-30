Court sends APC Chieftains to prison in Edo

Posted December 30, 2016 4:40 pm by Comments

TVC E. An Oredo Magistrates’court in Benin on Thursday ordered the remand in prison custody of two chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, Osakpamwan Eriyo and Sunday Osagbona, for alleged attempted murder of Chief Osaro Idah, Secretary of the state’s APC.

Chief Magistrate Mrs M. C. Ojobo, who said she lacked jurisdiction to entertain the case, directed that both accused persons be remanded in Oko Medium Security prison.

She said the prison has proper health facilities and directed that the case file be sent to the Directorate of Public Prosecution for legal advice

The accused persons were charged with the attempted murder

Eriyo is the State Youth Leader of the APC and Chairman of the Road Transport Employers Association (RTEAN) while Sunday is the Ward 3 Chairman of the APC in Oredo Local Government

Their pleas were not taken.

Eriyo protested being handcuffed in the court room.

He said: “Am I a criminal? Did I kill anybody? Why are they charging me for attempted murder?

“I didn’t do anything. It is the governor that is oppressing me.”

Their Counsel, Usunobun Evbayiro, urged the court to grant them custody in the police clinic because of their ill-health.

He said his clients were hypertensive, asthmatic and diabetic and need constant medical attention.

“The first accused person collapsed in police station. It was the police doctors that revived him.

” I urge you to use your discretion to order him to be kept in police hospital so that police doctors can attend to him. It is for him not to die in custody.”

The case was adjourned till Jan. 13 for mention.

The post Court sends APC Chieftains to prison in Edo appeared first on COMPLETE ENTERTAINMENT.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Court jails two APC chieftains Court.. An Oredo Magistrates court in Benin on Thursday ordered the remand in prison custody of two chieftains of the...
  2. Court remands man in prison custody for alleged murder The gavel of justice An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court on Friday remanded a 25-year-old man, Adebisi Mukaila, in prison custody for...
  3. Court remands man in prison over alleged murder An Akure Chief Magistrates’ Court has ordered the remand of one Idowu Ajewole , 38, in prison custody for allegedly...
  4. Benue: Court remands LG boss, two others in prison custody over murder TWO weeks after the inauguration of the 23 local government sole administrators in Benue State, a Chief Magistrate Court, sitting...
  5. Onitsha homosexual case: Court remands suspects in prison custody An Onitsha Chief Magistrates’ Court, presided over by Mrs Nkemdilim Ike, has remanded two persons suspected of homosexual activities in...
  6. Court sends 5 suspected kidnappers to prison in Anambra An Nteje Magistrate court in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra state, presided over by Chukwuma Ibemesim has remanded five...
  7. Court remands man, 39, in Ogun prison over alleged murder An Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun on Monday remanded a 39-year-old man, Abdulgafar Odunayo, alleged to have caused the death...
  8. Court remands 2 suspected homosexuals in prison custody An Onitsha Chief Magistrate Court in Anambra State, presided over by His Worship, Nkemdilim Ike has remanded two persons in...
  9. Court remands ex-Rivers LG boss in prison over murder Friday Amobi, Port Harcourt  A Rivers State Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt on Wednesday remanded a former Local Government...
  10. Rape suspect attempts suicide in court, as magistrate orders his remand in prison Mild drama ensued at the Rivers State Judiciary, yesterday, after a 38-year-old man, one Ibinabo Franklyn, who is being accused...

< YOHAIG home