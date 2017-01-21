Cuba Gooding: Actor set to divorce wife of 23 years properly

TVC E. Hollywood actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has filed for divorce from wife of 23 years, Sara Gooding. The popular American actor and his wife went their different ways in 2014 after he requested that the courts separate them. TVC E. Hollywood actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has filed for divorce from wife of 23 years, Sara Gooding.The popular American actor and his wife went their different ways in 2014 after he requested that the courts separate them.

They got married in 1994 and their union has bore three children.

Cuba Gooding, 49, who has acted in top movies such as Jerry Maguire and Boyz in the Hood indicated that he wants joint custody of the children, but that he was open to giving spousal support.

The actor, however, wants to keep all the money he has made since 2014.

