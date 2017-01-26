Davido confirms sack of manager Kamal Ajiboye

Singer Davido no longer wants a manager. He recently declared he wants to be his own manager.
This announcement was made after Davido officially confirmed via social media his separation with his longtime manager Kamal Ajiboye.

Davido signed Kamal Ajiboye as manager in 2011 after parting ways with former manager Asa Asika.

Kamal was reportedly a strong influence in convincing Davido’s father to let David pursue a music career on returning from America.

