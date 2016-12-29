Davido Gifts Himself a Brand New 2017 Range Rover Sports for Christmas

DMW boss Davido, today got himself the 2017 Ranger Rover Sports as a Christmas present.

The artiste took to his social media to show off his latest ride, which cost a whopping N80 million.

Well, we can say it has been an eventful year for Davido and it’s only right he treats himself after all the hard work he put in this year.

He even joked about the recession captioning one of his pictures “Zero Recession”.

