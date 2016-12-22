Desmond Elliot advises filmmakers on in-depth in films

Actor Desmond Elliot wants Nigerian Filmmakers to work towards improving the content of their movies.

The actor, a notable movie director and state legislator said filmmakers can achieve this by ensuring originality and fresh storytelling.

His latest work ‘crystals’, a movie about choices and consequences, was recently screened in Lagos. Desmond explains the motive behind the movie

Executive producer of the movie, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, advises the youth to seek the face of God on choices they make

The movie features actors Fehintola Olulana, Femi Jacobs, Arinze Okonkwo and other talented actors.

