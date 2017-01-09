‘Don’t be ashamed of your psychological condition’ – Teebillz

TVC E. Tunji Balogun popularly called Tee Billz Tiwa Savage’s husband, who just survived a meltdown after a messy separation from Tiwa Savage, raises awareness for Mental Health issues, claps back at a fan who criticized his emotions.

Few minutes ago, Teebillz shared a quote on Instagram addressing mental health, also questioning why Nigerians are afraid to discuss such issues and seek help without feeling ashamed. “If you can seek help for malaria and fever, don’t be ashamed about your psychological and emotional condition!!! Why are we so afraid to discuss mental health in our society??? #MentalHealth #MentalHealthAwareness,” Teebillz captioned his post. A nosy fan replied Teebillz, asking him to stop being emotional, man up and go fix his relationship with his wife. Teebillz, who has reconciled with his family, clapped back. See that after the cut…

