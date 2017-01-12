Dr Kelly Nwogu brings back happiness to the disabled

TVC E. The great philanthropist, young enterprenuer whom disabled persons described to be as generous as generosity itself, as

hospitable as hospitality itself, Dr Kelly Nwogu MD/C.E.O of livelihood homes ltd & livelihood farms (owners of Blue sea estate int) celebrated his new year with the diabled persons feeding &empowering over forty thousand disabled persons at the national stadium Lagos on the (6th of January 2017).