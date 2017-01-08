Edo ADP to train 711 N-Power extension workers

The Edo Agricultural Development Programme (ADP) says it has concluded arrangement to train 711 Federal Government’s N-Power extension workers deployed to the state.

Mr Peter Aikhuomobhogbe, the ADP Programme Manager, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Sunday that the training was necessary because most of the extension workers were not agriculture professionals

Aikhuomobhogbe said that only 82 of the 711 extension workers deployed for the programme were professionals, while the rest had other educational backgrounds.

