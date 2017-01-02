Egypt has rejected Stoke City’s request to delay the arrival of winger Ramadan Sobhi for their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations squad.

Sobhi, a winger, will miss the Potters encounter against Watford and report for camping which starts on January the 1st,.

While Egypt have rejected Stoke’s request they have permitted Hull City to use Ahmed Elmohamady for their Monday match against West Brom.

Egypt will face Tunisia in a pre-tournament friendly on January 8 in Cairo.

The Pharaohs are in Group D at the Afcon alongside Ghana, Mali and Uganda.

The post Egypt reject Stoke’s request to delay Sobhi’s arrival appeared first on COMPLETE ENTERTAINMENT.