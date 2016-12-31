Enugu Rangers begin final preparation ahead NPFL new season

Nigeria Professional Football League champions Enugu Rangers have resumed camping for the final part of their preparation ahead of the new league season.

Players and officials of the club have arrived in Enugu to prepare for their league title defence.

Rangers will kick start the new season with matches against Abia Warriors and Nassarawa United.

The Flying antelopes will represent Nigeria in the CAF Champions league and will contend against Algerian side JS Saoura in the preliminary stage.

