Esama of Benin hosts Omotola Jalade Ekeinde and hubby

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde and her hubby, Captain Mathew Ekeinde were guests of the Esama of Benin, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion on New Year’s Day.

The Nollywood actress shared photos from the dinner party hosted by Chief Igbinedion at his home in Edo state, via her Instagram page on Sunday, January 1, 2016.

Omotola also posed in a selfie with the Esama during their visit. She also shared a generous photo of the dinner table loaded with sumptuous meals.

