Fall of Sambisa: Northeast leaders commend Buhari

Posted December 26, 2016 10:40 am by Comments

Political leaders in North Eastern Nigeria have expressed delight with  the recent capture of ‘Ground Zero,’ the stronghold of Boko Haram in the Sambisa forest by the Nigerian troops.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Nation Qur’anic recitation competition, Adamawa, stakeholders applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the gain so far recorded in the war against insurgency in the twilight of 2016.

The Commissioner for Information, Ahmad Sajoh who represented Governor Bindow conveyed the congratulatory message to President Buhari and service Chiefs for restoration of normalcy in the region.

The royal father of Mubi town, Alhaji Abubakar Isa Ahmadu and the former Head of Service, Alhaji Isah Bello Sali who spoke with TVC News were full of praises for Buhari’s administration for degrading Boko Haram’s  capacity.

 

The post Fall of Sambisa: Northeast leaders commend Buhari appeared first on COMPLETE ENTERTAINMENT.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. BREAKING: Buhari declares Boko Haram’s ‘final crushing’; says last Sambisa stronghold ‘fallen’ The president says Boko Haram’s “Camp Zero” has been taken by troops. The post BREAKING: Buhari declares Boko Haram’s ‘final...
  2. Military Commander Says Soldiers will Flush Out Boko Haram from Sambisa Before Buhari’s December Deadline We have heard countless promises about how the Nigerian Military will conquer Boko Haram. And here comes yet another promise: Major-General...
  3. Govs laud Buhari, military over Sambisa Forest capture State governors and political leaders across the country have been calling President Muhammadu Buhari to congratulate him and the leadership...
  4. APC hails capture of Sambisa Forest from Boko Haram The party also commended Nigerians for the prayers and support offered to the military. The post APC hails capture of...
  5. Tinubu, govs hail Buhari, troops on Sambisa’s capture John Alechenu, Olalekan Adetayo, Ramon Oladimeji and Kayode Idowu The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu;...
  6. Buhari Declares Boko Haram’s “Final Crushing” In Sambisa Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, says the era of Boko Haram militants has ended as Nigerian soldiers have raided the group’s...
  7. Army takes over Sambisa Forest, service chiefs to reopen roads OLALEKAN ADETAYO, LEKE BAIYEWU and LEYE ALUKO The Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, will today, lead service chiefs to reopen...
  8. NDDC: Delta APC Leaders Commend Buhari The leadership of the Delta State All Progressives Congress has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing two indigenes of the...
  9. Nigeria’s President Buhari Declares Sambisa Forest Capture From Boko Haram 0 Comments Breaking News Nigeria's President Buhari Declares Sambisa Forest Capture From Boko Haram 46 Minutes Ago...
  10. Hajj: Buhari accepts Muslim leaders’ offer of service President Muhammadu Buhari has accepted the voluntary offer of service to 2015 Pilgrims to Saudi Arabia by the leadership of...

< YOHAIG home