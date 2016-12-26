Fall of Sambisa: Northeast leaders commend Buhari

Political leaders in North Eastern Nigeria have expressed delight with the recent capture of ‘Ground Zero,’ the stronghold of Boko Haram in the Sambisa forest by the Nigerian troops.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Nation Qur’anic recitation competition, Adamawa, stakeholders applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the gain so far recorded in the war against insurgency in the twilight of 2016.

The Commissioner for Information, Ahmad Sajoh who represented Governor Bindow conveyed the congratulatory message to President Buhari and service Chiefs for restoration of normalcy in the region.

The royal father of Mubi town, Alhaji Abubakar Isa Ahmadu and the former Head of Service, Alhaji Isah Bello Sali who spoke with TVC News were full of praises for Buhari’s administration for degrading Boko Haram’s capacity.

