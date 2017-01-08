Fans pay tribute to George Michael in London club named after Wham! hit

Posted January 8, 2017 2:40 am by Comments

Hundreds of devoted fans gathered at a party in central London on Friday night to pay tribute to George Michael, after the double Grammy-award winning singer died on Christmas Day.

 

With a live band playing the ex-Wham! singer’s hits in the backdrop, fans young and old thronged the dancefloor of Soho’s Tropicana Beach Club, its name inspired by the 1983 Wham! single “Club Tropicana.”

“We had originally planned the event for Thursday with about 50 to 100 people,” said club manager Anthony Knight. “However we had thousands of messages and calls from fans begging us to change it to the weekend.”

As barmen in straw hats poured drinks for the partygoers in booths with thatched roofing, a cohort of muscular men wearing nothing but shiny red boxers and George Michael masks made their way through the crowd, posing for the occasional selfie.

“I’d rather be here saying ‘I can’t believe George just won an Oscar’ or ‘George just did this’,” said the event’s compere Julian Bennett, who was a friend of the late singer.

“I think we go through life thinking people are indestructible, but unfortunately they’re not and 2016 is proof of that.”

In one dedicated corner of the club, fans stuck sticky notes of tribute to the “Careless Whisper” singer on a wall.

“Childhood soundtrack, foundation of friendships, lonely days, joyful dances, cheesy sing alongs – all scream George. Lovely, genuine, funny man of ours. Lots of love,” one note read.

While entry to the party was free for guests, donations were collected in aid of three charities the 53-year-old singer supported – Childline, the Terrence Higgins Trust, and Macmillan Cancer Support.

“He was a philanthropist at the end of the day,” said Bennett.

The cause of Michael’s death is still unclear after an initial autopsy and more tests are needed, British police have said.

In the mid-1980s, Wham! were one of the most successful pop duos with singles such as “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go”, “Last Christmas”, and “The Edge of Heaven” before Michael embarked on a solo career.

The post Fans pay tribute to George Michael in London club named after Wham! hit appeared first on COMPLETE ENTERTAINMENT.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Elton John and Madonna Pay Tribute to George Michael Elton John and Madonna, two close friends of the late artist George Michael, are paying tribute to the singer after...
  2. Popstar George Michael dies at 53 Popstar George Michael has died peacefully at home, his publicist said. The 53-year-old, who was set to release a documentary...
  3. Singer George Michael Dies British singer, George Michael, has died aged 53, his publicist said. The statement by the star’s publicist reads: “It is with...
  4. George Michael’s autopsy inconclusive The cause of iconic singer George Michael’s death is still a mystery as his autopsy is inconclusive.  George Michael’s death...
  5. George Michael’s Boyfriend Reveals He Died Alone At Home & ‘Battled A Secret Heroin Addiction’ Fadi Fawaz, a celebrity hairdresser, who had been in a relationship with the star since 2011, said he discovered the...
  6. George Michael: Tributes for pop superstar   Tributes have poured in from across the world for singer George Michael, who has died at his home at...
  7. George Michael To Leave Huge Chunk Of His £100m Fortune To Charities A huge chunk of George Michael’s estimated £100million fortune is expected to go to charity, with causes close to his...
  8. George Michael To Be ‘Buried Next To Beloved Mum’ In Family’s Private Plot Late music icon George Michael is to be buried next to his beloved mum in the family’s private plot, it...
  9. Usain Bolt Again! Caught Leaving London Club Last Night With Two Blondes Usain Bolt continues to show no signs of slowing down since retiring from the Olympic track as he was seen...
  10. George Michael’s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz found singer dead in bed on Christmas morning George Michael’s boyfriend, celebrity hairstylist, Fadi Fawaz, tweeted on Monday that he was the one who found the 53-year-old singer’s dead...

< YOHAIG home