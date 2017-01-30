Fast Rising Yoruba Actress, Bridget Amos comes For Men in Instagram Post

Posted January 30, 2017 10:40 am by Comments

Fast rising Yoruba actress, Bridget Amos has come for men in one of her instagram posts. According to her, she thinks men are confused and don’t really know what they want. She says if you cook and wash their clothes, they see you as someone being desperate for marriage, and if you don’t they say you are not a wife material. She says if you make love well to them in bed they think you are promiscuous and if you don’t they will say s3x is too boring with you. The words went on and on, oh dear. What madame said after the cut, hehehe.

“What do you really want? So complicated and confusing to please. If you try to please them, you are cheap; if you make love to them you are a love peddler; if you don’t, you are playing hard to get; if you show them love you  are too emotional.  If you give them attention, you are bugging them, and if you don’t,  you are with other men. If you dress sexy you are attracting other men, if you don’t, you are awkward and local. If you cook; wash their clothes, you are desperate of getting married, if you don’t , you are not a wife material”

“If you’re independent you are chasing other men; if you are dependent you are a liability. If you try to satisfy them in bed you are a sex addict; if you don’t, you are making sex boring. If you get pregnant you want to trap them down; if you don’t, you have damaged your womb. If you are beautiful, you can’t stay with one man; if you are not, you are not up to the standard; if you ask for money you are too demanding and if you don’t, you are forming”. Then, she hits the nail on the head,  “they think we can’t do without them.  At times,  I don’t think they know what they want”.

The post Fast Rising Yoruba Actress, Bridget Amos comes For Men in Instagram Post appeared first on COMPLETE ENTERTAINMENT.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Nollywood Fast Rising Actress, Genevieve Nene Passes On Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog...
  2. See What Yoruba Actress, Mercy Aigbe, Posted On Instagram The Yoruba actress diva took to her instagram page and posted this picture online and asked her fans to "caption...
  3. Calling all Bridget Jones Fans! Watch the Trailer for “Bridget Jones’s Baby” Bridget Jones is back! In the third installment of the highly anticipated movie franchise, Renée Zellweger returns as the beloved...
  4. Fast rising actress Chizzy Alichi releases new pics as she turns a year older Fast rising Nollywood starlet Chizzy Alichi is a year older today, 23rd December. The graduate of Agricultural Engineering from Enugu...
  5. The Rock calls out his Fast and Furious male co-stars in Instagram post Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson who plays the character of Luke Hobbs in hit franchise, Fast and Furious took to his...
  6. Ruth Kadiri Angry She Is Being Referred To As A Fast Rising Actress Lol, some award organizers are cray! Fast rising? Lol… So the actress was nominated for an award in the fast...
  7. Star Actress, Tonto Dike, Removes Her Husband’s Name From Instagram (See Screenshots) Seems there is fire on the mountain in Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh’s home as she has removed her husband’s name...
  8. Fans Call Yoruba Actress BURNT OFFERING For Daring To Tell Instagram To Block Jobless People Now we must remember this, that some of us have a job is a privilege and not something we should...
  9. Yoruba actress Joke Jigan’s Emotional Post Revealing Her Deep Scars… Joke,I just wanna envelope you in a bear hug! Just know that everyone has scars,some on the inside and some...
  10. Actress Ani Advised To Delete Instagram Handle To Save A Marriage. I dont know who this actress is but i found this really hilarious….you might not! ”Hello Stella, you have to...

< YOHAIG home