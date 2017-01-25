FG should probe the accidental bombing instead of Big Brother Nigeria – MI

Over 200 Internally Displaced Persons IDP were killed in an AIrforce strike mishap that occured at an IDP camp in Rann, Borno state last week. The Federal government described the incident as an accidental bombing.
Yesterday, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, issued a statement saying it will be investigating why the ongoing Big Brother Nigeria competition is holding in South Africa and not in Nigeria. Rapper, MI is asking why the Federal government is probing Big Brother competition instead of the circumstances that led to the accidental bombing.
What do you think?