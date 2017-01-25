FG should probe the accidental bombing instead of Big Brother Nigeria – MI

FG should probe the accidental bombing instead of Big Brother Nigeria – MI
 TVC E. Nigeria rap and hip hop sensation Jude Abaga, popularly know M.I has expressed displeasure over the federal government probing the Big Brother Nigeria Show that is being organised in South Africa. He said: ‘Why is the FG probing Big Brother but not the accidental bombing of IDP camp’?

 

Over 200 Internally Displaced Persons IDP were killed in an AIrforce strike mishap that occured at an IDP camp in Rann, Borno state last week. The Federal government described the incident as an accidental bombing.

Yesterday, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, issued a statement saying it will be investigating why the ongoing Big Brother Nigeria competition is holding in South Africa and not in Nigeria. Rapper, MI is asking why the Federal government is probing Big Brother competition instead of the circumstances that led to the accidental bombing.

