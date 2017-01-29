FG urged to invest in youth empowerment

Former Chief of Defence Intelligence, Monday Riku Morgan, has charged the Nigerian government to invest in youth empowerment.

He made the remark in ABUJA while being honoured as the Good governance and Leadership in Africa “Man of the Year” in recognition of his contributions to the War against insurgency

The retired Air Vice Marshal believes YOUTH empowerment is the only way the victory against the insurgent Boko Haram sect can be sustained.

He commended the military for the recent successes recorded in the fight against terrorism.

