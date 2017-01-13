Gernot Rohr arrive in Gabon to observe Eagles’ opponents

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr will today arrive in Gabon for the 2017 Nations cup where he will be working as a pundit for a French television channel.

Nigeria failed to qualify for the Nations cup but Rohr will hope to use the tournament to monitor the country’s 2018 World Cup rivals, Cameroon and Algeria.

Meanwhile the the draws for the 2019 Nations cup qualifiers will be held later tonight in Libreville, Gabon.

The qualifying series will begin by the end of March.

