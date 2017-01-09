Guardiola takes blame for Manchester City’s mixed results

Pep Guardiola has conceded that he has been to blame for Manchester City’s mixed results in the first half of the season.

The Spaniard said that his back three formation and tactical changes have aggravated the club’s problems as they attempt to adapt to his playing style.

And in a significant change of tone following his recent surly interviews, Guardiola insisted he had no desire to change English football but instead hoped that England would change him.

5-0 win, it is always easier to reflect on your mistakes.

