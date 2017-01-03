Hausa actor, Ali Nuhu turns medical consultant

Popular Hausa actor, Ali Nuhu has kicked off the New Year as the face of Speedy Recovery International Health Care Services.

According to Nuhu, the new project is for all friends and fans that need advanced medical and surgical treatment in India, adding that he can be contacted directly on alinuhu@speedyrecovery.

Ali Nuhu is an actor based in the northern Nigeria. He holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc. in Geography from the University of Jos and ventured into the movie industry on completing his youth Corp service in the year 1999.

He has featured in both English and Hausa movies.

