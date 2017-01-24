Herdsmen abduct Ex-Delta council boss, 2 others

TVC E. The immediate past transition committee Chairman for Ughelli North Local Government Area, Chief Friday Akpoyibo, has been abducted by suspected herdsmen along the Auchi-Abuja Road.

It was gathered that, a younger brother to Chief Akpoyibo and an unidentified male passenger, who were both travelling with the former chairman, were also abducted by the hoodlums.

A third passenger, female, who was said to have been with the victims, was left behind. Confirming the incident yesterday, a former aide to Akpoyibo told Vanguard on phone that the former Chairman, who is a younger brother to retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Marvel Akpoyibo, was abducted, Sunday on his way to Abuja.

He said: “He was going to Abuja to attend the inauguration of the recently-appointed executives of the Niger Delta River Basin Development Authority, NDRBDA, when the hoodlums struck.

“They were taken into the bush after being disposed of their personal items,” the former aide, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added.

